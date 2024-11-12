Natchez Workforce Development Announces New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new website can be found at

Director, Tuwanna Higgins-Williams hands out information to Job Fair attendees at the Natchez Center on Sept. 25, 2024.

A map of the Miss-Lou area that is served by Natchez Workforce Development, which consists of 9 counties in Mississippi, (shaded blue,) and 3 parishes in Louisiana, (shaded grey.)

Job Seekers peruse the 39 employer booths at the Miss-Lou Job Fair on Sept. 25, 2024.

With resumes in hand, job seekers roam the 39 employer booths at the Miss-Lou Job Fair on Sept. 25, 2024. Over 60 on-site job offers were made that day.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Natchez Workforce Development is excited to announce the launch of its new website. The website is part of its ongoing mission to assist in the creation, promotion, and sustainability of quality jobs with family-sustaining wages in the Miss-Lou region. It offers essential information about its programs and services, as well as resources for job seekers and employers.Key features of the new website include:- Now Hiring: a comprehensive list of more than 170 area employers across 22 industries.- Training Programs: Explore various training and educational programs available to enhance skills and career prospects.- My Career: a career resource page designed to assist individuals take control of their professional journey, whether they are looking for work or wish to advance in their current career.- News & Updates: A blog featuring information on upcoming workforce events, job fairs, and workshops designed to support professional development and networking, in addition to helpful articles with tips for those seeking work."We are thrilled to launch our new website, which reflects our commitment to providing valuable resources and support for individuals and businesses in Natchez and the Miss-Lou," said Tuwanna Higgins-Williams, Director of Natchez Workforce Development. "We believe this new website will serve as a hub for connecting local job seekers with employment opportunities and assisting employers in finding skilled talent."In addition to the new website, Williams highlighted recent developments and achievements, stating, "We just had a successful job fair at the Natchez Convention Center back on September 25th, where we had over 240 job seekers in attendance with 41 employers offering on-site interviews. 98 on-site job offers were made that day."She continues, "We have also secured funding through Delta Regional Authority and Central Mississippi Planning and Development to hire career coaches for the Natchez-Adams School District and for the development of workforce training programs. We want to upskill the employees our businesses and companies currently employ and, of course, their new hires. We're working with Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Alcorn State University, Natchez, Inc. , and local employers to create a piloted upskilling program that can be duplicated throughout the region. Microsoft Office and soft skills training remains in demand amongst employers. We're also excited that Mississippi Coding Academy will be establishing a new location in Natchez in partnership with Alcorn State University and The City of Natchez and will begin classes on Alcorn State University's Natchez Campus on January 6, 2025."Natchez Workforce Development is a collaboration of different organizations: The City of Natchez, Adams County Board of Supervisors, Natchez-Adams School District, and Natchez, Inc. It is also being supported in whole or in part by the Delta Regional Authority and with funding provided by the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law that was awarded to the City of Natchez.Natchez Workforce Development serves the Miss-Lou region covering nine counties in Mississippi and three parishes in adjacent Louisiana: Adams County, Amite County, Claiborne County, Franklin County, Jefferson County, Lincoln County, Warren County, Walthall County, Wilkinson County, Concordia Parish, Madison Parish, and Tensas Parish."Natchez is experiencing a renewal like never before," remarks Mayor Dan Gibson. "With unprecedented home sales and new industries, we're creating jobs and opportunities. We're committed to developing a skilled workforce ready and prepared for the 21st-century economy. Through top-notch training and career counseling programs, we're meeting the demands of these exciting times. Like our majestic sunsets over the Mississippi, Natchez is shining bright!"The website is now live and can be accessed at . Natchez Workforce Development encourages job seekers and employers in the Miss-Lou to explore the website and take advantage of the valuable resources available.For more information about Natchez Workforce Development and its programs, please visit or email at ....

Lakitsha Rogers

Natchez Workforce Development

+1 601-597-3093

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.