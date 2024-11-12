Festive Season Is Unveiled At South Seas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, celebrates the joy and enchantment of the season and comes to life with its holiday traditions, jolly happenings, themed décor and twinkling lights for guests. Room reservations are available beginning Thursday, Dec. 19.Holiday StrollFamilies and children of all ages delight in writing letters to Santa, arts and crafts, and other festivities. This special event takes place at The Shops at South Seas. Guests enjoy live entertainment and complimentary hot cocoa, warm mulled cider, and s'mores while a special guest from the North Pole makes an appearance. South Seas Holiday Stroll takes place on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21 and is open to the public. On Saturday, guests of Holiday Stroll take in a 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Reading from 6-8 pm followed by a special Tree Lighting Ceremony, officially marking the start of the holiday season.Family Game Show NightFamily Game Show Night takes place on Saturday, Dec. 28, where resort guests are invited to experience an evening filled with laughter and friendly competition around a variety of fun activities featuring family fun games, and bingo with the Ice Queen.Festive Glow Putt-Putt NightGuests test their skill at Glow Putt-Putt on Sunday, Dec. 29, at The Clutch putting green. Resort guests are invited to unwind with s'mores and seasonal cocktails are available for the adults, all while soaking in the season.New Year's Eve Sunset LuauResort guests celebrate 2025 in style with a New Year's Eve celebration at Sunset Beach. From 6 pm until 10 pm, guests enjoy food and beverage offerings, dancing with a live DJ, family friendly activities and raise a toast to the New Year with a beach ball drop, and dazzling fireworks display.Holiday Resort HappeningsDec. 20-31, resort guests may participate in poolside activities and fun entertainment including candy cane limbo, make a shell ornament arts and crafts, party hat relay, and more. Guests to embrace the spirit of the season with merry entertainment schedule that includes lively poolside music, and specialty dining items.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes are now available for reservations.For more information on holiday festivities, visit holiday-events/ . To reserve accommodations, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

