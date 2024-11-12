AARP Announces Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age, announced today that Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan will serve as its next CEO.

"Dr. Minter-Jordan joins us with the necessary attributes to successfully guide AARP on the next leg of our journey to help people live better as they age," said Lloyd Johnson, chair of AARP's Board of Directors. "She is an accomplished physician and innovative business leader who brings to AARP a strong passion for our social mission, demonstrated ability to balance strategic decisions with financial discipline, build strong teams, foster collaboration and lead organizations through rapid change and growth. We're thrilled to have her leading the fight for what matters most to older Americans during this time of increasing social and technological change."

Minter-Jordan has devoted her career to helping improve the health and wellness of individuals and communities, as a practicing physician, public health advocate and business leader. She joins AARP after serving as president and CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health and CEO and chief medical officer of The Dimock Center in Massachusetts, one of the nation's largest community health centers. Minter-Jordan's efforts have been nationally recognized as models for advancing innovation and providing comprehensive, integrated health and human services care. She earned an M.D. from Brown University School of Medicine and an MBA from the Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business.

"This is a pivotal moment for AARP and the nation. For more than 65 years, AARP has been instrumental in improving the lives of older Americans helping people age on their own terms and live their lives to the fullest," Minter-Jordan said. "As AARP looks ahead, we have exciting opportunities to empower, uplift and make a positive impact on the health, wealth and wellness of the more than 110 million Americans ages 50 and older and the entire country."

With offices in every state and members in every congressional district in the country, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 110 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

AARP works to successfully protect Social Security, Medicare, drive efforts to support family caregiving, lower prescription drug costs, create age-inclusive communities, tackle social isolation and shift public narratives on aging.



By 2030, 1 in 5 Americans will be over 65.

Older voters are routinely - by the numbers - the most powerful voting bloc.



On November 5, voters 50-plus turned out in high numbers.



Older swing voters cited personal economic security as the top issue affecting their vote.





Protecting Social Security, tackling inflation and essential costs were key drivers.





More than two-thirds wanted candidates to lower prescription drug prices.

One-third of older swing voters self-identified as family caregivers.

As people live longer and healthier lives, they contribute to their communities and fuel economic growth well past the traditional retirement age.



Spending by people 50-plus amounted to $8.3 trillion in 2018 - 56 cents of every dollar spent.



This is projected to grow to $28.2 trillion by 2050, or 61 cents of every dollar.



44 percent of all jobs are held or created by people over age 50, representing 88.6 million jobs.



This is projected to grow to 101.7 million jobs by 2050. The wages and salaries generated by people 50-plus were $5.7 trillion in 2018 and are projected to grow to $19.2 trillion by 2050.



Minter-Jordan's depth of experience in improving lives and well-being aligns with AARP's mission as a transformational force for aging in America. Prior to Dimock, Minter-Jordan was an attending physician and instructor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine. She has served on many boards, including Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Blue Shield of California, and was appointed a member of the Massachusetts Health Planning Council Advisory Committee and the City of Boston Public Health Commission. In 2020, she also cofounded The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund (NCF) to support community groups and coalitions fighting health inequities in Massachusetts.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 110 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp/about-aarp/ , aarp/espanol, or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

