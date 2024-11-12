عربي


Al Rumaihi Takes Part In World Masters Athletics Marathon


11/12/2024 3:01:44 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Ghanim Al Rumaihi made history as the first Qatari to participate in the World Masters Athletics Marathon Championship, finishing with an impressive time of 3:10:48 at this year's edition in Bucharest, Romania. A proud Samla champion, Al Rumaihi was placed him 16th in his age group among 500 athletes representing 20 countries.

