Al Rumaihi Takes Part In World Masters Athletics Marathon

Qatar's Ghanim Al Rumaihi made history as the first Qatari to participate in the World Masters Athletics Marathon Championship, finishing with an impressive time of 3:10:48 at this year's edition in Bucharest, Romania. A proud Samla champion, Al Rumaihi was placed him 16th in his age group among 500 representing 20 countries.

