Tradesmen International Launches New Tradegig App For Tradesmen Skilled Craftworkers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradesmen International is proud to announce the release of its new app, "TradeGig," designed specifically for skilled craftworkers within Tradesmen, offering an additional way to discover job opportunities that match their expertise and availability. This easy-to-use app provides another resource for Tradesmen skilled tradespeople, helping them stay informed about projects that fit their schedules.

TradeGig" further enhances core elements of Tradesmen's business, allowing Tradesmen craftworkers the ability to utilize a mobile app featuring the following:

Jobs that fit: Find opportunities that suit their skills, experience, and certifications.

Work where they want: Select from projects locally, regionally, or nationally.

First to know: Stay informed with real-time updates on job openings in their area, helping minimize the chances of missing out on opportunities.

Stay connected: Communicate in another easy and quick way with their Tradesmen's office and recruiter.

Reduce paycheck gaps: Line up their next job before completing their current one, facilitating a smoother transition between projects.

Showcase their skills: Individualize their profiles to share professional updates and work preferences.

"We've developed 'TradeGig' with our workforce in mind. We know how important it is for skilled tradespeople to have the flexibility to choose jobs that fit their lives," said Daniel Christian, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Tradesmen International. This app is a step forward in further empowering our craftworkers, providing them additional tools to manage their schedules more effectively and grow their careers." The "TradeGig" app is now available to Tradesmen employees for download on iOS and Android platforms.



Whether you're a seasoned professional or newer to the trade, this app simplifies connecting with job opportunities, managing your schedule, and building your career with Tradesmen International.

About Tradesmen International

Tradesmen International, headquartered in Ohio, has provided contract skilled labor to construction and industrial clients since 1992. Clients benefit from Tradesmen's extensive recruiting expertise, gaining access to skilled craft professionals across a wide range of trades and skill levels. The continued and severe shortage of skilled craftworkers across North America has otherwise made this a daunting task for construction and industrial business management. In addition, Tradesmen's business model focuses on helping clients maintain a balanced workforce, which traditionally leads to improved profit margins by optimizing workforce productivity. From a skilled craftworker's perspective, the company's strong relationships and recruiting engine offer greater job stability. Even before a current assignment ends, employees may be proactively marketed for their next assignment by a dedicated team of sales and recruiting professionals. Tradesmen has nearly 200 market service teams across North America.



Those interested can learn more about "TradeGig" by visiting

TradeGig is a voluntary platform and does not constitute an offer of employment, continued employment, or a guarantee of work for a participant. Tradesmen International is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees without regard to legally protected characteristics.

SOURCE Tradesmen International, LLC

