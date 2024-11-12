2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson Receives USJA's Prestigious President's Award At The Kosen Judo National Championships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USJA President's Award

2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson received the USJA President's Award, honoring his extraordinary contributions to Judo and inclusivity.

- David Brogan, USJA PresidentTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This weekend in Harrisburg, PA at the United States Judo Association's (USJA ) Kosen Judo National Championships in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson , a 2004 Olympian and head coach at Tampa Florida Judo, was presented with the prestigious President's Award. This award, the highest honor the USJA bestows outside of rank, has only been awarded twice under current President David Brogan, underscoring Dr. Ferguson's exceptional contributions to the sport. Dr. Brogan said, "I've only given out this honor twice during my tenure as president and this is the second time. And I couldn't be more honored than to bestow the privilege on to Dr. Ferguson.A distinguished figure in the Judo community, Dr. Ferguson has dedicated much of his life to promoting and advancing Judo. He currently serves as the chair of the USJA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, is a member of the Promotion Board, a regional referee, and a Master Certified Rank Examiner. Additionally, Dr. Ferguson is a former chair of the Kosen Judo Committee and is an active board member, working tirelessly to expand opportunities within Judo and to foster inclusivity at all levels.Dr. Ferguson's influence extends beyond his roles within the USJA. As the former Head Coach of the Bahamas Judo Federation, he has trained Olympians and National Champions and was inducted into the Bahamas Judo Hall of Fame. In addition to his coaching and leadership, Dr. Ferguson is also an adjunct professor at Howard University, his alma mater, where he teaches elementary Judo, inspiring the next generation of athletes.“Dr. Ferguson exemplifies the highest ideals of Judo through his commitment to education, inclusion, and excellence,” said USJA President David Brogan.“His impact on Judo, both in the United States and internationally, has been profound. It's a privilege to honor him with this award.”Dr. Ferguson's dedication to Judo as a coach, educator, and advocate has solidified his place as one of the sport's leading figures. The President's Award celebrates his lifelong commitment to Judo and his vision of using the sport as a means of building community and promoting diversity.About the United States Judo Association:The United States Judo Association (USJA) is committed to promoting Judo across the United States. Through programs, competitions, and a strong community network, the USJA supports athletes from beginners to Olympians, fostering a culture of respect, discipline, and achievement.

Rhadi Ferguson



+1 561-414-1456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.