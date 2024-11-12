(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Fresh Forward 2.0" positions

brand for the future

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, is introducing "Fresh Forward 2.0." Rolling out globally in 2025, the next iteration of its global restaurant image is designed to further enhance the guest experience, improve convenience and help drive franchisee profitability.

Subway Unveils New Global Restaurant Design

Since the launch of the initial Fresh Forward design in 2017, over

20,000 restaurants worldwide have remodeled or built new locations in Subway's modern image, helping reset brand perceptions, grow sales, and reenergize franchisees and their teams. Fresh Forward 2.0, builds on that foundation, with added brand personality and vibrant décor elements, including bold wall graphics, localized messages and signage, elevated lighting, and warmer wood tones, as well as better support of Subway's growing digital sales channels.

"When Subway first launched Fresh Forward, it was more than just a remodel-it was a complete refresh and a competitive necessity for attracting guests and building pride among our restaurant teams," said Mike Kehoe, Global Chief Development Officer of Subway. "Fresh Forward 2.0 is an exciting evolution of the design, ensuring we continue to future proof our business and deliver on our brand promises of experience and convenience for both our guests and franchisees."

Fresh Forward 2.0 has been tested across all regions, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests, franchisees and their team members. In concept testing, guests reported the new design significantly increases their likelihood to dine in and visit Subway restaurants again.

In addition to improving the overall ambiance of Subway restaurants, Fresh Forward 2.0 supports the acceleration of Subway's digital transformation journey. Self-serve kiosks, order ready screens and kitchen display systems are currently being tested in markets around the world, offering added convenience for guests and streamlining restaurant operations for franchisees and their teams.

"Each restaurant design has represented a significant milestone for Subway, leading us to where we are today," said Kehoe. "Fresh Forward 2.0 stands out as a design with the potential to make the greatest impact on our guests and franchisees as it brings our marketing, culinary and digital

efforts to the forefront."



In the coming months, Fresh Forward 2.0 locations will begin rolling out around the world. Early adopters will showcase the new design in countries such as the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Panama and Australia.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees-a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners-who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.



