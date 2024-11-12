World Wrap Masters Competition At FESPA Middle East To Unveil Regional Talent In Vehicle Wrapping

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The competition is part of a global series which concludes in Berlin in May 2025

The only event of its kind in the world, World Wrap Masters will give participants the opportunity to learn from international wrap experts A booming automotive and rising demand for specialised wrap films are expected to regional enthusiasm for the competition

The highly anticipated World Wrap Masters competition is set to return to FESPA Middle East from 20-22 January at the Dubai Centre. The competition is part of an international series that combines top talent in vehicle wrapping and creative vinyl applications. Running alongside FESPA's renowned global print exhibitions, World Wrap Masters adds a unique layer of skill and excitement to the show's offering.

FESPA's inaugural event in the Middle East in January 2024 welcomed over 150 leading brands and drew more than 3,000 visits across three days. Participants came from 88 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Tanzania.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, commented, "The World Wrap Masters competition at FESPA Middle East offers an unrivalled opportunity for the region's wrapping community to showcase their skills and learn from world-renowned experts."

"Participants can take their expertise to the next level by learning the latest vinyl products, tools and techniques. Given the growing momentum in the regions wrapping industry, we anticipate significant interest in this year's competition."

Research suggests that the size of the global automotive wrap films market, estimated at USD7.14 billion in 2023, will account for USD8.47 billion this year and is expected to reach approximately USD39.31 billion by 2033. The GCC is experiencing significant growth in automotive films, driven by rising vehicle sales and increasing demand for speciality products, including window tinting and paint protection, due to the regions hot climate.

During World Wrap Masters, participants will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry at training workshops and demonstrations delivered in conjunction with The Wrap Institute, whose programme of helpful demos covering tips and tricks for flawless application are essential for any vinyl installer. In addition to these instructors are the expert judging panel for the competition, who will be carefully grading the contestants in each round of the World Wrap Masters Middle East competition, which will culminate in the World Wrap Masters Final in Berlin from 6-9 May.

Competitors will progress through several rounds, where they will be presented with a number of challenges, which include colour change wraps, PPF, and printed vinyl application on vehicles and other objects. World Wrap Masters is a race against the clock, and participants must deliver a series of wraps as fast as they can and with the most technical delivery possible.

Participants must be available to compete for all three days of the competition at FESPA Middle East, and winners of the Middle East round must also be able to attend the Grand Final in Berlin from 6-9 May. The winner of the Middle East competition will be awarded the title 'World Wrap Masters Middle East Champion', receiving a trophy and prizes, which include flights and accommodation to the final.

Those interested in participating in World Wrap Masters should register here . For additional details about the competition and entry price, please visit .

World Wrap Masters Middle East is sponsored by Avery Dennison, as the PPF and Colour Change Partner and Arlon, the Print Media Partner.

Registration for FESPA Middle East is now open at , and visitors can register for free entry using promo code FMEM502 .

For more information, please go to .

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA's dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets.

