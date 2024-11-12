'Mobilitychick' Tracy Tanguay Announces International Collaboration With German National Baseball Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tracy Tanguay Partners with German National Baseball Team, Launches Offseason Mobility Series to Enhance Performance and Injury Prevention

- Tracy TanguayBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tracy Tanguay , known as "MobilityChick ," is elevating player performance with a new international partnership and the launch of innovative offseason programs for elite athletes.For the 2024/25 offseason, Tracy will collaborate with the German National Baseball Team under the leadership of Head Coach Jendrick Speer. She will join their kickoff camp in Germany to help players prepare for the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, bringing her extensive background in biomechanics, movement, and mobility training. With experience across 27 MLB organizations, Tracy is poised to make a significant impact."I am honored to work with Coach Speer and the German National team," said Tanguay. "This camp allows me to connect with the players in person before we continue our virtual work this winter. I look forward to collaborating with the staff and athletes on their path to success."In addition, Tracy is launching her 12-week Offseason Mobility Series on November 4th. Designed for elite athletes, including MLB and minor league players, the program focuses on mobility, strength, and injury prevention to prepare participants for the next season. The series, available at mobilitychick, offers three levels of engagement tailored to optimize performance and endurance."The offseason is an ideal time to focus on mobility and recovery," said Tracy. "This program gives athletes the tools they need to perform at their best and avoid injury when it matters most."Notably, 87% of athletes who completed Tracy's 12-week series in 2021 spent zero days on the injured list, with pitchers seeing a 69% increase in strikeouts (K/9) and hitters experiencing an 80% boost in home runs.“We're excited to partner with Tracy and leverage her expertise in movement and mobility to prepare our players for a successful season,” says Jendrick Speer, Head Coach for the German National Baseball Team.“Tracy's approach aligns perfectly with our goals for the offseason-helping our athletes build resilience, increase flexibility, and enhance overall performance. Her unique methods, grounded in understanding and optimizing body movement, make her a valuable asset in supporting our team's health and agility on and off the field.”Tracy Tanguay has presented at prestigious events such as the ABCA Annual Convention, USA Baseball Clinic and the Barnstormers Clinic at Boston College, solidifying her leadership in athlete development. Her passion for optimizing mobility and enhancing recovery continues to make a lasting impact within the sports world.About Tracy TanguayTracy Tanguay, founder of MobilityChick, specializes in athlete mobility, biomechanics, and performance optimization. With firsthand experience as a former baseball wife, Tracy offers a unique perspective in understanding the demands of athletes at all levels. She works closely with MLB players, coaches, and international teams, providing cutting-edge mobility training to help athletes unlock their potential and stay injury-free throughout the season.

