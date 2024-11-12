(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Article written by Karen Torres.

Logistics Plus Blends Business with Humanitarian Support

- Jim Berlin, CEOERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, (LP) is one of the fastest-growing, privately owned logistics providers in the world.It is also a top 100 3PL company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing firm, a top developer, a unique solutions provider for key verticals, such as solar, data centers, and many others, and a certified Great Place to Work®.But what truly distinguishes LP as a company to watch is its innovative solutions and extensive global network that are impacting both business investment and humanitarian support.Over the past two and half years, LP has provided a critical lifeline to Ukraine in its rebuilding efforts as the war with Russia rages on. The company has donated and raised more than $1 million worth of relief but also has provided vital transportation and logistics support to assist with Ukraine's infrastructure and economic stability.LP's support for Ukraine is driving meaningful impact on the global stage - a call to action for other businesses to continue to invest in and support the country as more safe zones are created.“We're trying to lead by example,” explains LP Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Berlin.“I call it the tip of the shovel. We're willing to go in before others are willing to go in. If others see, maybe they'll join in and start digging too.”Read/download the complete article at global-logistics-leader-rallies-support-in-rebuilding-ukraine/ .Learn more about Logistics Plus Ukraine rebuilding activities at lp/rebuilding-ukraine/ .

