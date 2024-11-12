Unveiling The Emerge Innovation Experience At HIMSS25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A New Era of Innovation and in IT

The HIMSS Global Health & by Informa Markets is proud to introduce the Emerge Innovation Experience, a two-day event that promises to redefine how innovation and investment intersect. Co-located with HIMSS25, the industry's leading conference, this exclusive gathering offers access to influential C-suite executives , pioneering innovators, and strategic investors.

Emerge Innovation Experience is where real-world solutions meet real-world needs. The event is advised by a board including Lise Courtney D'Amico , Sally Ann Frank , Dr. Harry Greenspun , James Hill , Dr. Arlen Meyers , Sumit Kagar Napal , Jim Parshall , Dr. Nick Patel , and Sara Vaezy .

"There's a lot of cutting-edge technology that is pushing the forefront of healthcare. Hearing firsthand from hospitals and payers how much they're willing to innovate is valuable for investors and startups," said James Hill, General Partner, Grand Ventures.

The event includes a Pitch Competition that is now

open for entry for any company with a solution addressing the challenges being prioritized by health executives. Attendance for the Emerge innovation Experience is limited – register at

