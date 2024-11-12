Clicktripz Fuels Global Tourism Collaboration In The 100 Travel Innovations Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solutions from more than 35 countries are featured in 100 Travel Innovations. Pictured: Greenland, Ride4AWoman (Uganda), Kangaroo Island, Block Island, New Brunswick, Auckland, Faroe Islands, Puerto Rico, Shipshewanna, Madison

Driving Change in Travel: Partnership Enhances Visibility of Sustainable Tourism Innovations

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clicktripz, one of the world's largest travel ad networks, is making a significant contribution to the future of sustainable travel as a media partner for the 100 Travel Innovations campaign. Spearheaded by Destination Think and supported by over 70 sponsor destinations worldwide, this groundbreaking initiative aims to accelerate positive change in the tourism industry through collaboration, showcasing innovative solutions to critical challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequality.

Launched on World Tourism Day, the 100 Travel Innovations campaign showcases over 100 pioneering innovations from 35 countries, illustrating how the tourism sector can effectively tackle critical challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequality. Projects featured span the vibrant streets of Copenhagen, the scenic highlands of the Cook Islands, and the unceded Indigenous lands of Vancouver Island, all showcasing a commitment to responsible tourism practices, climate action, and cultural preservation.

With access to 100 million travel shoppers each month, Clicktripz is uniquely positioned to strengthen the campaign's message, connecting tourism leaders and innovators around the world to drive impactful change.

"ClickTripz's support has been vital to bringing this project to life," said Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think.“Sustainable travel's future depends on partnerships like this, where industry leaders unite to drive progress and inspire change. ClickTripz's unique offering enables us to reach travelers at scale with a message about sustainable travel options.”

By leveraging its extensive network and expertise, Clicktripz not only amplifies responsible tourism messages but also empowers destinations to share their stories and engage with travelers, inspiring meaningful action. Together with its sponsors, the 100 Travel Innovations campaign aims to transform the travel landscape, prioritizing sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience for future generations.

To explore the innovations and learn more about this collaborative effort, visit .

About Clicktripz

Founded in 2010, Clicktripz works exclusively in the travel and hospitality space to build AI destination brand ambassadors and deliver high-impact custom digital solutions. The company is among the world's largest travel endemic ad networks, giving travel brands exclusive access to 100 million travel intenders per month. Their direct publisher integrations mean they don't rely on ad exchanges or third-party data. Clicktripz combines destination-specific contextual targeting with large format ad units, which yield the highest engagement rates of any online media channel. All media is performance pricing based, guaranteeing highly qualified new travel audience traffic for travel marketers. For more information, visit

About Destination Think

Destination Think, founded in 2009, works with destinations around the world that are transforming tourism into a leading force for environmental, economic and social responsibilities. With extensive experience providing consulting and marketing services to destinations, the company has a deep understanding of the opportunities available to destinations to make the world a better place. Destination Think is focused on helping the tourism industry enact change now and bring sustainable practices to life.

