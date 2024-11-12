FEMA Awards Brycetech Contract To Tackle Emerging Threats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded BryceTech, LLC a five-year contract to support its Office of Emerging Threats (OET). This partnership reinforces BryceTech's role in strengthening the nation's readiness to respond to threats.

BryceTech delivers expertise in data analytics and risk assessment to help FEMA OET's mission to identify and evaluate emerging threats. This requires close coordination between intelligence and risk assessments to reinforce FEMA's response and recovery capabilities.

"The expanding nature of today's threat landscape requires an equally dynamic approach," said John David, Chief Transformation Officer at BryceTech. "OET focuses on identifying emerging threats and performing risk analyses to assess their potential impacts

and enhancing FEMA and its partners' ability to respond effectively."

OET focuses on identifying, assessing, and informing FEMA about threats that challenge core national response and recovery capabilities. Using advanced data analytics, operational planning, and strategic risk assessments, BryceTech is equipped to support FEMA's swift and effective response.

As FEMA encounters increasingly sophisticated threats, BryceTech will support the agency to ensure readiness and resilience.

is a trusted government services provider, delivering mission-critical solutions to

agencies grappling with the challenges and opportunities of deep tech. Our specialized expertise in systems engineering, program management, and analytics addresses the unique requirements of aerospace, biosecurity, and defense.

BryceTech innovation and reliable execution empower agencies to stay ahead of evolving demands and achieve mission success.

FEMA does not endorse any non-government entities, organizations, or services.

