FEMA Awards Brycetech Contract To Tackle Emerging Threats
Date
11/12/2024 10:01:38 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded BryceTech, LLC a five-year contract to support its Office of Emerging Threats (OET). This partnership reinforces BryceTech's role in strengthening the nation's readiness to respond to threats.
BryceTech delivers expertise in data analytics and risk assessment to help FEMA OET's mission to identify and evaluate emerging threats. This requires close coordination between intelligence and risk assessments to reinforce FEMA's response and recovery capabilities.
"The expanding nature of today's threat landscape requires an equally dynamic approach," said John David, Chief Transformation Officer at BryceTech. "OET focuses on identifying emerging threats and performing risk analyses to assess their potential impacts
and enhancing FEMA and its partners' ability to respond effectively."
OET focuses on identifying, assessing, and informing FEMA about threats that challenge core national response and recovery capabilities. Using advanced data analytics, operational planning, and strategic risk assessments, BryceTech is equipped to support FEMA's swift and effective response.
As FEMA encounters increasingly sophisticated threats, BryceTech will support the agency to ensure readiness and resilience.
About
BryceTech
BryceTech
is a trusted government services provider, delivering mission-critical solutions to
agencies grappling with the challenges and opportunities of deep tech. Our specialized expertise in systems engineering, program management, and analytics addresses the unique requirements of aerospace, biosecurity, and defense.
BryceTech innovation and reliable execution empower agencies to stay ahead of evolving demands and achieve mission success.
Website :
Twitter :
LinkedIn :
FEMA does not endorse any non-government entities, organizations, or services.
SOURCE BryceTech
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108877220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.