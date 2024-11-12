Ammunition Innovator, Shell Shock Technologies, Launch Shell Tech Ammunition Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Built on the revolutionary NAS3 two-piece shell case, which is twice as accurate and 50 percent lighter than traditional brass, Shell Tech Ammunition offers superior ammo rounds in 380 ACP, 9mm, 556 and 300 BLK for sports shooters, hunters, and personal defense.

Shell Shock Technologies , LLC. (SST), a leading innovator in the ammunition with the 2015 introduction of the revolutionary Nickel Alloy Shell (NAS3) ammo case, is pleased to announce the next step in the company's evolution: Shell Tech Ammo available in 380 ACP, 9mm, 556 NATO, and 300 BLK. The newly relaunched Shell Tech website features premium factory-direct ammunition that competes with traditional brass pricing while offering consumers high-quality, advanced ammunition that outperforms brass.

Shell Tech Ammunition is produced in a state-of-the-art factory in Calhoun, Georgia and is up to 30 percent lighter than traditional brass case ammunition. The lightweight cartridge allows for superior accuracy and velocity. The weight reduction also reduces the weight of a full magazine, hence reducing shooter fatigue while training, competing, or in the case of an extreme conflict. Every round is hand-inspected and the exceptional strength of each round ensures consistent performance with a greatly reduced risk of failure. The Shell Tech patented design which features a unique interior "wave" feature, pushes the projectile into the barrel rifling for enhanced alignment, significantly increasing accuracy and velocity.

"After our successful launch in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies shifted its engineering focus from high-volume pistol cases to rifle and military machine gun rounds," Peter Foss, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies, explained. "While our move into rifle and machine gun calibers caught the attention of defense contractors, we also continued to pursue the American civilian market through the development of the most popular calibers used for personal defense, conceal carry, sport shooting, and hunting. Currently, we are working on the much-asked for 7.62 hunting round to add to our available in-house stock."

Part of the company's strategic initiative includes launching a consumer-based brand of ammunition that focuses on delivering the same high-quality, advanced ammunition in popular calibers for sport shooters, hunters, and self-defense. By bypassing the middleman, SST can pass significant cost savings directly to consumers through its website. In addition, consumers can save even more through the Shell Tech Subscription plan that offers up to 15 percent off a subscription purchase, every one, two, or three months.

Shell Tech Ammunition now available online includes:



.380 ACP Defense – Copper Polymer

9mm Luger Defense – Copper Polymer

9mm Nosler ASP

9mm Competition Ready FMJ

5.56 NATO Copper Hollow Point

5.56 NATO Nosler Varmageddon

5.56 Competition Ready FMJ

.300 ACC Blackout Copper Hollow Point

.300 ACC Blackout Nosler Varmageddon .300 ACC Blackout Competition Ready FMJ

More calibers are currently in production and free shipping is available on all orders over $125.00. Keep up with Shell Tech's advanced ammunition on the website and the social media platforms: Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Shell Shock Technologies and Shell Tech Ammo:

Shell Shock Technologies, LLC (SST), headquartered in Eubank, Kentucky, is a leading innovator in advanced ammunition case design and manufacturing. Since 2015, Shell Shock has supplied hundreds of millions of high-performance cases to commercial ammunition companies, U.S. defense contractors, and international defense allies. The company's patented, lightweight, and durable cases are engineered to enhance precision, reliability, and functionality across a variety of applications. Expanding on this legacy, Shell Shock introduced Shell Tech, a new line of factory-loaded, hand-inspected ammunition designed for hunters, sports shooters, and defense professionals. Produced at our Calhoun, Georgia facility, Shell Tech ammo brings unmatched quality, accuracy, and consistency directly to consumers.

Committed to ongoing innovation, Shell Shock's engineers continually develop advanced materials and processes, including pioneering lightweight ammunition links for belt-fed machine guns. With a focus on performance, dependability, and customer satisfaction, Shell Shock and Shell Tech set a new standard in ammunition technology.

For more information, please visit or follow us on Instagram at @shellshocktech .

