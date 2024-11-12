Verizon Frontline Delivers Connectivity During North Carolina Nuclear Incident Training Exercise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What you need to know:



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team supported first responders participating in the exercise

Advanced communication technologies helped ensure seamless coordination across jurisdictions and organizations Verizon provided multiple mission-critical communications solutions



SOUTHPORT, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a deployment in support of first responders participating in a Nuclear Hostile Action Exercise in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

More than 40 first responders representing 12 different public safety agencies gathered at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for the training, which allowed for the execution and evaluation of emergency preparedness plans. These exercises are critical as they help public safety agencies evaluate their response methods and make adjustments as necessary. All nuclear power plants in the nation must undergo a similar evaluation at least every eight years.



To help provide exercise participants with key communications services, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, Verizon Satellite Solutions Group (SSG) and Verizon Network Assurance Team delivered a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT), Voice over IP (VoIP) phones, cellular routers, 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) smartphones, and more.



“The communications assistance provided by Verizon Frontline during this exercise was invaluable,” said Leslie Geise of Brunswick County Emergency Management.“Effective communication and coordination are essential in emergency response scenarios, and the technologies and support provided by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team helped ensure seamless operations throughout the exercise. This partnership is crucial to our ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities."



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

