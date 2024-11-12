Kuwait Deputy FM Receives UK Under-Secretary For Middle East

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received Tuesday Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Hamish Falconer. During the meeting, ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and latest regional and global events were touched on. (end) aa

