Kuwait Deputy FM Receives UK Under-Secretary For Middle East
11/12/2024 9:08:29 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Hamish Falconer.
During the meeting, ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and latest regional and global events were touched on. (end)
