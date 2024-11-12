Onemednet Announces Continued Investment Into Bitcoin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), a pioneer in curating regulatory-grade Real World Data (RWD) including electronic records, laboratory results, and medical imaging, has announced an additional strategic in Bitcoin. This investment is designed to enhance the company's resilience and support the expansion of its cutting-edge iRWDTM platform. As of November 12, 2024, the Company has invested in approximately 34 Bitcoin.

Off The Chain Capital has made significant investments in OneMedNet through multiple funding rounds, and their expertise regarding Bitcoin has been invaluable. Brian Estes, Chief Investment Officer, of Off The Chain Capital, shared,“We believe Bitcoin will become the monetary layer of the world over the next few decades, much like gold was for over 3000 years. Companies that embrace this vision will gain a strategic advantage over those losing the purchasing power of their treasury reserves due to the debasement of fiat currencies.”

OneMedNet has adopted a Bitcoin on the balance sheet strategy based on the approach Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy (MSTR) pioneered, which reflects a forward-looking approach to corporate treasury management that incorporates digital currencies.

This investment is part of OneMedNet's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation that supports the healthcare community through high-quality, compliant regulatory grade clinical data. The iRWDTM platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse de-identified clinical data, from electronic health records and laboratory results to medical imaging, across our network of 1,400+ healthcare partner sites playing a crucial role in advancing medical research, improving patient care, and driving healthcare innovation.

Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet, stated,“By continuing to invest a portion of our assets into Bitcoin, we aim to not only safeguard our financial stability but also fuel the ongoing development and innovation within our iRWDTM platform. This move positions OneMedNet at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and finance, setting a precedent for how healthcare data companies can leverage modern financial assets to enhance operational capabilities and contribute to broader advancements in healthcare technology."

For more information about OneMedNet and its iRWDTM platform, please visit

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWDTM network. OneMedNet's proprietary iRWDTM platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWDTM platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet's platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology and cardiology. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet's strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timeline for the Company to regain compliance with the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC relating to the timely filing of periodic reports with the SEC; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, Director of Marketing

Phone: 800.918.7189

Email: ...

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION