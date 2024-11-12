Bybit Posts Remarkable Volume Surge, Exceeding 639 Billion In Monthly Futures Trading Volume

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has cemented its position as a major player in the derivatives market. In a remarkable surge, Bybit's futures trading volume soared by 61% from September to October. This is one of the highest increases among top centralized exchanges, reaching an impressive 639 billion in monthly trading volume, according to a recent report from Wu Blockchain.

This exponential growth is attributed to several key factors:



Strategic Listings: Bybit's proactive approach in listing both new and popular cryptocurrencies has greatly expanded its appeal across a broad range of traders. Recent listings such as GOAT, MOODENG, GRASS, and X have driven a notable surge in trading volume. The market closely monitors Bybit's perpetual listing, viewing them as a key indicator of market trends.

Meme Coin Frenzy: The ongoing popularity of meme coins has fueled significant growth in derivatives trading activity. Bybit, staying closely connected to meme coin communities, has listed projects like MOTHER, NEIROCTO, SPX, HPOS10I, and several other community projects. Bybit's swift response to this trend, coupled with its advanced trading tools and low fees, has attracted a large and growing base of retail traders. Institutional Expansion: Bybit's commitment to institutional clients has paid off, with a growing number of hedge funds, asset managers, and other financial institutions adopting the platform. The exchange's robust security measures, regulatory compliance, and advanced risk management tools have been key factors in attracting institutional investors.



Shunyet Jan, Bybit's Head of Institutional and Derivatives, commented, "We are thrilled to see Bybit's derivatives business achieve such impressive results. This underscores the strength of our products and services, as well as the market's confidence in Bybit. We will continue to invest in our platform and provide an exceptional trading experience for our users, solidifying our position as an industry leader."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, users can visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, users can contact: ...

For more information, users can visit:

For updates, users can follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

...