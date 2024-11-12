Amir Appoints CEO Of Qatar Investment Authority
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Tuesday, Decision No (73) of 2024, appointing Mohammed Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi as CEO of the Qatar investment Authority.
The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
