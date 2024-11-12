Amir Appoints CEO Of Qatar Investment Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Tuesday, Decision No (73) of 2024, appointing Mohammed Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi as CEO of the Qatar Authority.



The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.