Renowned Austrian Music Artists Visit Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios recently welcomed celebrated Austrian musicians Silvia Vaterl and Mila Janevska for a special visit and performance, facilitated by the Austrian Cultural forum at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi. The event, hosted in collaboration with the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and AAFT School of Music, aimed to promote cultural exchange and showcase the rich tradition of Austrian classical music.



Michael A Pal Director of Austrian Cultural Forum said transcends boundaries, creating connections between cultures and hearts. It is a universal language that unites us in moments of shared emotion and beauty.



Silvia Vaterl, an accomplished pianist, completed her studies with distinction at the Universities of Music and Performing Arts in Graz and Vienna, as well as the Berlin University of the Arts. She further refined her skills at the Royal College of Music in London and the International Academy of Music in the Principality of Liechtenstein. Vaterl holds a master's degree and has earned numerous accolades from prestigious international competitions, including the Concours Grieg International Piano Competition (Norway), Elena Rombro-Stepanow Piano Competition (Vienna), and the International Schubert Competition for Piano Duos (Czech Republic). Her impressive achievements highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to music.



Mila Janevska, a distinguished vocalist with an honours degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna, has worked with globally renowned artists such as Thomas Hampson, Hartmut Höll, Laura Aikin, and Cheryl Studer. Janevska has performed in numerous national and international concerts, and her repertoire includes solo performances in Macedonia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Russia. She has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to vocal performance, winning several prestigious awards.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, and chair for Indo Austrian Film and Cultural Forum expressed his appreciation for the Austrian artists and their contribution to strengthening cultural ties through the universal language of music.“Their visit has enriched our understanding and appreciation of Austrian music, and it serves as an important platform for cultural diplomacy,” he said.



Later all the artists were honoured with life membership of International Film and Television Club of Marwah Studios.



