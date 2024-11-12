Occupiers Continuing To Export Coal From 'LPR' Despite Sanctions
11/12/2024 5:14:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the sanctions imposed on Russian invaders, the coal stolen in the temporarily captured Luhansk region continues to be exported to several countries.
The Eastern Human Rights Group announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Enterprises from the occupied Luhansk region, despite the imposed export restrictions, export mined coal to Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Algeria and Uzbekistan. This is according to the reports of the Russian Occupation customs service," the post reads.
In addition, according to the occupiers' reports, China, India, Latvia and Turkey are importers of equipment, land transport vehicles and their parts, rubber, non-woven materials, and paper pulp products.
"It is worth noting that coal is sent to other countries under other documents, so the recipient countries may not know where it was mined," the Eastern Human Rights Group said.
Earlier reports said the Russians planned to export more than 300 tonnes of sunflower seeds from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
