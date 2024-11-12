Occupiers Continuing To Export Coal From 'LPR' Despite Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the sanctions imposed on Russian invaders, the stolen in the temporarily captured Luhansk region continues to be exported to several countries.

"Enterprises from the occupied Luhansk region, despite the imposed export restrictions, export mined coal to Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Algeria and Uzbekistan. This is according to the reports of the Russian service," the post reads.

In addition, according to the occupiers' reports, China, India, Latvia and Turkey are importers of equipment, land transport vehicles and their parts, rubber, non-woven materials, and paper pulp products.

"It is worth noting that coal is sent to other countries under other documents, so the recipient countries may not know where it was mined," the Eastern Human Rights Group said.

