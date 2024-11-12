How Strong Retail Partnerships Maximize Zimbabwean Exports

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

From 2-4 September, the city of Harare, Zimbabwe, hosted a dynamic and impactful in partnership with Horticultural Developoment Council (HDC), titled“Maximizing Business Growth Through Export Opportunities and Working with Distributors and Retailers.”

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Over three days, 23 participants primarily small business owners learned how sell more products abroad and to build stronger relationships with international distributors and retailers. The workshop focused on practical tools to expand the businesses' global reach.

Inspirational journeys were shared by Susil Nelson Kongoi, president of the Business Council of Papua New Guinea and CEO of the Institute of Banking and Business Management, highlighting success stories that were previously out of reach.

Expert-led sessions focused on improving access to finance for small businesses and enhancing product marketing strategies.

'It's been a remarkable experience, with ITC, the UK Embassy, and HDC coming together to create an opportunity that opens a new window into sales and marketing,' said Struan Philp from African Preserves, which makes products like tinned tomatoes and beans, emphasized the value of the workshop's teachings.

Key elements of marketing and branding strategy and market entry were explored. That covered everything from creating a strong consumer value proposition to understanding the market landscape and managing distributor relationships.

'Having this opportunity to interact with someone who speaks from experience and really bring a new dynamic and perspective on branding and marketing is very insightful. How we can position ourselves and how we can turn our weaknesses into strengths,' noted another participant, Karen Jiri from agribusiness Cicada.

The workshop's impact was clear -16 participants said they plan to change their business strategies as a direct result of the training, with one other expecting to make changes within the next year.

In addition to learning about market validation, supply chain requirements, and brand positioning, participants took advantage of networking opportunities, sharing experiences and developing potential business partnerships.

As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting trade from developing countries, the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) programme continues to deliver meaningful training and capacity-building initiatives aimed at preparing small businesses for the demands of international markets. The UKTP programme is implemented by the International Trade Centre and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Two representatives from the United Kingdom High Commission to Zimbabwe were also present, engaging with participants and witnessing firsthand the importance of such initiatives in driving business growth.

With 17 participants planning business changes, the UKTP programme remains dedicated to helping small businesses unlock new export opportunities and positioning them for success in global markets with its ever-changing landscape.

Since 2019, the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) Programme has aimed to boost trade from developing countries to the UK and EU by leveraging UK and EU Economic Partnership Agreements and the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme. Funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the programme collaborates with government agencies, private sector organizations, small businesses, and other stakeholders to enhance market access, provide advisory services, and strengthen business support organizations. It focuses on export-ready SMEs and complements UKTP initiatives in the Pacific.

