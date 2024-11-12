Trump To Appoint Marco Rubio As US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The New York Times reported that U.S. President-elect Donald is set to nominate Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Late on Monday, November 11, the newspaper cited three informed sources, stating that Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State.

According to the report, Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, but he appears satisfied with the potential choice of Rubio for the key role of Secretary of State.

Following his historic victory in the U.S. election, Trump is now in intense consultations to form a team that will lead the U.S. for the next four years, especially guiding the nation's foreign policy.

The New York Times noted that Rubio, the likely candidate for Secretary of State, joined the Senate in 2010 and has held firm stances on China, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

It is worth noting that Rubio had also been highly critical of U.S. policy toward Afghanistan under Taliban control.

The Republican senator recently proposed a policy revision regarding Afghanistan, calling for a bill to halt the weekly $40 million aid sent by the U.S. to Afghanistan under Taliban governance.

If Marco Rubio is indeed appointed as Secretary of State, his record of strong stances on key international issues suggests a more assertive U.S. foreign policy approach. His critical perspectives on countries like China and Iran and his firm position on Afghanistan signal potential shifts in U.S. engagement strategies in these regions.

