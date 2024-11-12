Germany’s yearly inflation increases 2 percent in October

(MENAFN) The consumer prices in Germany published a surge of 2 percent in the previous month on an annually basis, federal statistical authority Destatis released on Tuesday.



It was at 1.6 percent in the previous couple of months and 1.9 percent in August but decreased from 3.8 percent in October 2023.



The price climb stemmed from surge in food prices as well as current beyond-average price surges for facilities.



It pointed out that "By contrast, the development of energy prices again had a dampening effect on the inflation rate in October 2024."



Compared with the last couple of months, consumer prices increased by 0.4 percent in the previous month on a monthly basis.

