1&1 with operational growth in the first nine months of 2024

12.11.2024 / 07:33 CET/CEST

+ 90,000 Customer contracts to 16.35 million

+ 2.5 percent service revenues to €2,478.7 million

+ 7.7 percent EBITDA (operational) to €630.1 million

- 9.4 percent EBITDA (total) to €463.0 million Forecast 2024: Service revenue concretized, EBITDA and cash capex confirmed Montabaur, 12 November 2024 –1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) increased the number of its customer contracts in 9M 2024 in comparison with 31 December 2023 by 90,000 to 16.35 million. The growth was based on 130,000 new mobile Internet contracts won, whose base stood at 12.38 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024 (+20,000 in Q3 2024). At the same time, broadband lines declined by 40,000 to 3.97 million (-20,000 in Q3 2024). A similar development in broadband connections to what was seen in the third quarter is expected for the fourth quarter, while the number of mobile phone contracts is expected to grow at a higher rate than in Q3 2024. The high-margin service revenue rose in the first nine months by 2.5 percent to €2,478.7 million (9M 2023: €2,418.9 million) whilst low-margin hardware revenue declined to €538.5 million (9M 2023: 612.9 million) in the first nine months of 2024. Overall, revenue of €3,017.2 million (9M 2023: €3,031.8 million) came in by 0.5 percent below the previous year. EBITDA in the Access operating segment increased in the first nine months by 7.7 percent to €630.1 million (9M 2023: €584.9 million). Start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network increased as planned to -€167.1 million (9M 2023: -€73.8 million), this includes out-of-period expenses of ca. -€14 million. Total EBITDA of 1&1 AG declined by -9.4 percent to €463.0 million (9M 2023: €511.1). On the basis of the lower EBITDA and increased depreciation and amortisation, in particular as a result of the launch of mobile services in the 1&1 mobile network at the end of 2023 in the amount of -€175.5 million (9M 2023: -€147.4 million), EBIT declined to €287.5 million (9M 2023: €363.7 million). As a result, earnings per share (EPS) in the first nine months came to €1.11 (9M 2023: €1.44). The investment volume (cash capex) amounted in the first nine months to €70.8 million (9M 2023: €133.8 million). Forecast 2024 1&1 AG has narrowed its revenue forecast and now expects an increase in service revenues to approximately €3.31 billion in the 2024 financial year (previously ca. €3.33 billion; 2023: €3.243 billion. At the same time, the company is confirming its earnings forecast for 2024: EBITDA in the access operating segment is expected to grow by ca. 9 percent to ca. €860 million (2023: €786.2 million), while the expected start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network are expected to amount to ca. -€174 million. (2023: -€132.4 million), including out-of-period-expenses of around €14 million. Overall, EBITDA 2024 is expected to increase to unchanged approximately € €686 million (2023: €653.8 million). The company now is expecting an investment volume (cash capex) of ca. €460 million (2023: €295.6 million). Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison 9M 2023 vs. 9M 2024 in €m 9M 2023 9M 2024 Change Revenue

thereof service revenue 3,031.8

2,418.9 3,017.2

2,478.7 -0.5 %

+2.5 % EBITDA

thereof segment Access

thereof segment 1&1 Mobile Network 511.1

584.9

-73.8 463.0

630.1

-167.1 -9.4 %

+7.7 %



EBIT

thereof segment Access

thereof segment 1&1 Mobile Network 363.7

471.9

-108.2 287.5

516.6

-229.1 -21.0 %

+9.5 %











Earnings per share in € 1.44 1.11 -22.9 %







Customer contracts in million 16.11 16.35 +1.5 %

This quarterly statement will be made available on the Company's home page on 12 November 2024. #meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Montabaur, 12 November 2024

1&1 AG The Management Board

About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider domiciled in Montabaur. The Company is a member of the United Internet AG corporate group.

1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology. In addition to a comprehensive mobile communications portfolio, broadband connections are offered which are mostly based on 1&1 Versatel's Germany-wide fibre-optic transport network and on regional networks of city carriers and Deutsche Telekom.

While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target groups.

