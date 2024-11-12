EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

OHB SE: 9-month interim report 2024

OHB SE: 9-month interim report 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 72.5 million, up 13 % on the previous year

Order backlog grows by 22 % year-on-year to EUR 2,120 million. Voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. successfully completed The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 715.8 million in the first nine months, down 3 % on the previous year (EUR 737.0 million). The operating result (EBITDA) decreased from EUR 64.1 million in the previous year to EUR 62.4 million. The operating EBITDA margin thus reached 8.7 % in the reporting period, unchanged from the same period of the previous year. EBIT deteriorated to EUR 34.7 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to EUR 36.9 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin decreased accordingly to 4.8 %, compared to 5.0 % in the same period of the previous year.



The Group's firm order backlog stood at EUR 2,120 million after nine months of fiscal year 2024, up from EUR 1,742 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 1,783 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 203 million to the AEROSPACE segment and EUR 134 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of September 30, 2024, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,477.9 million, up around 10 % from December 31, 2023 (EUR 1,340.1 million). The increase in equity from EUR 438.0 million to EUR 443.6 million resulted in an equity ratio of 30.0 % as of September 30, 2024, down from 32.7 % at year-end on December 31, 2023.



In the past quarter, two major order intakes were recorded in the SPACE SYSTEMS segment with the orders for the tenth“Earth Explorer” mission Harmony and the space safety mission Ramses. In addition, all three remaining launches scheduled for 2024 were successfully carried out. In the AEROSPACE segment, MT Aerospace AG, as one of the largest suppliers for the new European launcher Ariane 6, expects a continuous ramp-up in production volume in the coming years following the successful first launch. The company was also able to further advance its strategic growth in the defense sector by entering into two new contracts. By signing a partnership agreement with Frauscher Sensortechnik GmbH, OHB Teledata GmbH was able to achieve progress in one of the core areas of the strategy for the DIGITAL segment: The internationalization of its rail business beyond Germany.



In the past quarter, the voluntary public takeover offer made by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and / or accounts advised and managed by various subsidiaries of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. (“KKR”), was successfully completed after all offer conditions had been met. Following the closing, KKR now holds approximately 28.6 % of the company's shares. OHB continues to plan its delisting from the stock market to facilitate the implementation of its long-term growth strategy as a privately held company.



At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well.





Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 +/- 9M Revenues 233,106 274,812 691,415 718,558 -4 % Total revenues 245,343 280,397 715,811 737,016 -3 % EBITDA 28,071 19,989 62,365 64,103 -3 % Adjusted EBITDA 31,772 19,989 72,509 64,103 +13 % EBIT 18,863 10,924 34,693 36,885 -6 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 12,008 5,305 17,367 18,999 -9 % Earnings per share

in EUR 0.63 0.30 0.91 1.09 -17 % Cash and cash equivalents 23,409 25,270 23,409 25,270 -7 %





