Turkey’s vehicle manufacturing drops for 8th sequential month

Turkey's vehicle fell 10.4 percent year-on-year during the previous month, shaping the 8th sequential month of decrease, based on a sector announcement published on Monday.



Turkish vehicle makers produced an overall of 121,970 automobiles in the previous month, according to data from the Automotive Manufactures Association (OSD).



Passenger vehicle manufacturing dropped by 7 percent from a year ago to 85,155 points during the previous month.



Automobiles shipments, such as cars and commercial vehicles, decreased at a slower speed that manufacturing, down 1.4 percent to 96,744 points throughout the exact same period of time.



Turkey’s automobiles shipments reached USD3.5 billion in the past month, increasing 12.6 percent from the past year.



The domestic auto market fell by 4.6 percent at a yearly pace, with overall sales dropping to 100,378 points.



Main global vehicle producers, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, as well as Toyota operate manufacture in Turkey, an important international vehicle market.



During the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s automobile manufacturing dropped by 7.3 percent compared to last year, totaling more than 1.1 million points.



Passenger vehicle manufacturing dropped 4.3 percent to 742,303 points for the exact same time.

