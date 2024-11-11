Zydus Wellness Launches Ayurvedic Drink Complan Immuno-Gro

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ~ In the pilot phase, the immunity-boosting drink will be available in Tamil Nadu ~



A box of milk powder Description automatically generatedChennai: Zydus Wellness, a science-backed FMCG major, has expanded its offerings under the iconic brand Complan with the pilot launch of immunity-boosting drink, Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu.



Scientifically designed to provide strong immunity while supporting growth and memory among children, Complan Immuno-Gro is formulated with a unique blend of more than 20 Ayurvedic herbs, such as Amla, Ashwagandha, and Brahmi. According to studies, a weak immune system may cause growth and developmental delays besides other illnesses. Complan Immuno-Gro offers specialized benefits to strengthen children's immune systems against common illnesses.



While the nutrition drinks category in Tamil Nadu stands at a robust ?940 Crore, seasonal changes that often affect children's immunity have triggered an increased consumer aspiration for natural immunity-boosting products.



Recognising this market opportunity and the need for a superior quality immunity booster, Zydus Wellness has forayed into the Ayurvedic segment under Complan, a brand synonymous with good health and nutrition. This pilot is one of the several new launches in the company's pipeline during the coming months.



Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said,“There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children's immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha's association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being amongst mothers.”



To further amplify the launch and drive brand awareness, Complan Immuno-Gro has unveiled a new TVC in Tamil Nadu with famous South Indian actor Sneha. The commercial revolves around the low levels of immunity in children, which may manifest into a plethora of diseases, especially during monsoon. To ensure safety and health of her child, the mother in the TVC holds him back from enjoying the rain. Taking a cue from the mother's concern for her child's well-being, Sneha articulates the need for Complan Immuno Gro, an immunity-focused solutions for children.



Actor and Complan brand ambassador, Sneha said,“I am delighted to be associated with the launch of Complan Immuno-Gro. Complan has been a trusted name in my household since childhood, and I am now happy to introduce it to my own children. The new ad campaign is a special story that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it will resonate with mothers across the state.”



Complan Immuno-Gro is available in two packs of 400g refill and 500g jars priced at INR 279 and INR 350 respectively.



