Shmyhal, Borrell Discuss Ukraine's European Integration

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with EU High Representative Josep Borrell during which the two discussed Ukraine's European integration.

"We appreciate a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in a European Commission report and the intention to open negotiations on clusters as soon as possible in 2025. European integration is an unconditional priority for us, and I thanked Mr. Borrell for his personal leadership in this process," Shmyhal said.

Both parties also discussed further cooperation as part of the European Peace Facility and the Ukraine Aid Fund.

"We are grateful for the transferred projectiles and expect to receive a total of 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of this year. We especially appreciate the security agreement concluded with the EU in June and look forward to its successful implementation," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that Ukraine is interested not only in the development of joint production, but also in supporting the Ukrainian defense industry following Denmark's example, when allies finance the production of weapons in Ukraine for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces.

Shmyhal thanked Borrell for his personal efforts and constant support of Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram