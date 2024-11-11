عربي


Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: First Fatality Reported

11/11/2024 7:14:19 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a woman has been recovered from under the rubble of a residential apartment building in Kryvyi Rih that was hit by a Russian missile today.

This was reported by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"From under the rubble of the building destroyed by an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih, the body of a woman has been recovered. She is the first confirmed fatality from this morning's attack on the city. My deepest condolences to her family," Lysak stated.

Read also: Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih : Injury toll grows to 1

According to Lysak, there may still be three children trapped under the debris.

Earlier reports indicated that a Russian missile struck a multi-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih this morning. One of the building's entrances was destroyed, and 12 people were injured in the attack.

