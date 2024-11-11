Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: First Fatality Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a woman has been recovered from under the rubble of a residential apartment building in Kryvyi Rih that was hit by a Russian missile today.
This was reported by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"From under the rubble of the building destroyed by an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih, the body of a woman has been recovered. She is the first confirmed fatality from this morning's attack on the city. My deepest condolences to her family," Lysak stated.
According to Lysak, there may still be three children trapped under the debris.
Earlier reports indicated that a Russian missile struck a multi-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih this morning. One of the building's entrances was destroyed, and 12 people were injured in the attack.
