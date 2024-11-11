EU To Meet Ammo Delivery Target To Ukraine By Yearend

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The EU will successfully meet its target of delivering one million artillery rounds to Ukraine by the end of year, announced EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Monday.

The EU must continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until it prevails, Borrell, who is visiting Ukraine for the last time in his capacity as EU High Representative, added in a statement.

"Ukraine is fighting the Russian aggression, facing constant bombing and destruction. And still, (it) is advancing on its EU path at the same time," emphasizing that Ukraine is "part of the European family."

The statement highlighted Borrell's discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine security commitments which encompass "much-needed military support."

On Ukraine's EU accession path and long-term recovery and reconstruction, Borrell congratulated Ukraine on the positive assessment in the Enlargement report that was approved by the European Commission a few weeks ago.

The statement noted that Ukraine is making progress across all areas "despite the exceptional circumstances and the large-scale war; advancing more rapidly than any other EU candidate country."

In this regard, Borrell said that the EU accession process is merit-based, long-term, and complex, "but Ukraine is progressing quickly and well," stressing that a major turning point in Ukraine's history is on the horizon.

The EU's top diplomat reiterated that Ukraine is fighting for independence and seeking a place in the geopolitical landscape, clarifying that its rightful place is in the EU.

Borrell also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he emphasized that the EU stands with Ukraine in its war; unwavering, until it prevails. (end)

arn









