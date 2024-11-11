Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
11/11/2024 7:10:34 PM
KUWAIT -- New Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait took constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his appointment. The ceremony at Bayan Palace was attended by Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
RIYADH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah urged for a ceasefire and protecting the civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. This came in His Highness's speech at the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
RIYADH -- Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud expressed, before the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, Saudi Arabia's utter rejection and condemnation of the ongoing genocide that has killed more than 150,000 Palestinian. (end)
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Arab and Muslim worlds are enraged over what is currently taking place in the besieged Gaza Strip. (end) hb
