Four Standout Housing Leadership Webinars

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the is moving towards zero ready homes, we still need to tackle the embodied carbon that it takes to build homes, which is much greater than operational carbon.

To address the issues surrounding embodied carbon, Green Builder will welcome Gene Myers, Sustainability Director at Thrive Home Builders and a pillar of the sustainable housing industry, to speak at a webinar 2 pm EST, November 20.

Myers learned hard lessons from his extensive experience on the front lines of both zero energy ready homes and implementation of embodied carbon reduction strategies, which he will share in this not-to-miss webinar.

Before this event, Green Builder Media has hosted three other webinars on important topics facing the building industry. They are accessible in our archive for free viewing. They include:



Webinar 1: DVELE: Zero Energy Modular Homes , Brandon Weiss Chief Innovation Officer

Webinar 2: BrightLeaf Homes: Getting to Zero at Lowest Cos , Scott Sanders, CEO, BrightLeaf Homes Webinar 3: Howard Building Science: Zero Energy Workforce Housing , Rob Howard, Owner, July 17

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.





