Pacsun Accelerates Into Its Second Year At The FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 With Race-Inspired Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strengthening Its Influence in and Motorsports with Activations at the F1® Fan

Experience and Official F1® Las Vegas Hub at The Venetian Resort

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun returns to the heart of the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 with its 2024 F1® Las Vegas Collection , reinforcing its position at the intersection of motorsports and fashion. Building on the success of last year's debut at the Sin City race, Pacsun continues to merge high-performance gear with cutting-edge streetwear style for a dedicated event collection.

"After such a strong reception last year, we're excited to bring Pacsun's F1 collection back to Las Vegas," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "As anticipation grows ahead of the second year of this fantastic Grand Prix, we cannot wait to offer fans more race-inspired apparel to connect them to the action."

This exclusive 15-piece collection captures the thrill of one of the world's most anticipated sporting events, featuring performance-driven race vests and sleek raincoats for men, alongside moto jackets and skirts for women. Inspired by the futuristic pace and energy of Las Vegas, the collection represents the adrenaline of the track through everyday fashion.

This year, fans will be able to shop the collection in person at the F1® Fan Experience in Las Vegas and the official F1® Las Vegas Hub at The Venetian Resort during the race weekend.

As global appeal for Formula 1® grows, Pacsun remains a trendsetter in translating the spirit of the sport into lifestyle fashion with contemporary designs. Following sell-out success at the FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 in Austin, Pacsun's continued presence at key Formula 1® events highlights the brand's ability to engage consumers directly in the action, allowing fans to showcase their passion both on and off the track.

The men's line includes graphic tees starting at $35, fleece priced at $60-$65, and outerwear ranging from $75-$150. For women, moto jackets and skirts are priced between $35 and $90. Available in sizes S-XL for men and XS-XL for women, this collection ensures a race-ready look for everyone.

Pacsun's popular limited-edition Jeff Hamilton Leather Racing Jacket will be on display at the F1® Paddock Club. And leading up to race weekend, Pacsun will also unveil a special drop in collaboration with a renowned fashion designer, offering fans access to a renowned designer with their spin on race-inspired apparel.

The collection is available now online, in Pacsun stores nationwide. Collection images can be accessed HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED