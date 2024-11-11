Skyhawks Sports Honors Skyhawks-Supertots Sports Colorado As Its 2024 Franchise Of The Year

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, La., Nov. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Skyhawks Sports, a Stack Sports company, is proud to announce Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado, owned by Karl and Tori Makela, has been awarded the 2024 Skyhawks-SuperTots Franchise of the Year Award. The Makela's, who have been Franchise Owners since the fall of 2017, received this recognition during an awards ceremony at the annual Skyhawks“Game On” Conference, held this September in New Orleans. This is their third time being recognized for this award.







IMAGE caption: Aspin Sanchez (Marketing Specialist), Tori and Karl Makela (Franchise Owners), Amanda Johnson (Area Manager).

Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado has built an outstanding reputation, growing into one of the largest Skyhawks franchise territories in the country. Known for their strong business acumen and commitment to excellence, they have consistently delivered high-quality youth sports programs, earning exceptionally positive evaluations from the families they serve. Their dedication to creating fun, safe, and enriching sports experiences for kids has made them a standout within the Skyhawks community.

“Karl and Tori Makela, along with their incredible team, exemplify what it means to be model Franchise owners,” said Jason Frazier, President at Skyhawks Sports.“Their unwavering commitment to helping other franchisees, contributing to the growth of the Skyhawks system, and providing top-notch programming for families in Colorado, sets them apart. They are always the first to raise their hands to support the broader Skyhawks community, making the entire system stronger.”

In addition to their exceptional franchise management, Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado's leadership has made them a trusted partner for local communities across the state from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, along the Front Range and the I70 corridor offering innovative and engaging programs that inspire the next generation of athletes.

“We are beyond thrilled to be named the 2024 Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Franchise of the Year,” said Franchise Owner Tori Makela,“Our mission in Colorado is to 'Connect with INTENTION , IGNITE a Spark, and Leave an IMPRINT !' We are incredibly fortunate to live out that mission daily – whether it is for the kids and parents we serve, our amazing staff, or the wonderful organizations we partner with. Having our hard work recognized means the world to us, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact across Colorado every day for many years to come.”

The awards ceremony was an even greater triumph for Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado, as their largest partnering organization, Fort Collins Parks and Recreation, was honored as a finalist for the 2024 Organization Partner of the Year award. Fort Collins Parks and Recreation stood out as one of five finalists chosen from over 2,100 partnering organizations across thirty-four states. Adding to the night's accolades was the recognition of Brie Cyboron from Colorado Springs, who was recognized as one of six National Coach of the Year finalists. Brie's passion and energy in helping kids thrive embodies the spirit of a true Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Coach. These recognitions highlight Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado's ability to foster exceptional talent and partnerships that drive the growth and success of youth sports throughout the region.

About Skyhawks:

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, Skyhawks has established itself as one of the largest youth sports program providers in North America. Skyhawks provides a wide variety of fun, safe, and positive programs that emphasize critical lessons by“Teaching Life Skills through Sports.” Programs range from week-long summer camps to after-school programs, clinics, and leagues for children aged 18 months to 14 in a variety of sports. Learn more: .

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit .

This press release recognizes the commitment and shared goals between Skyhawks Sports Academy, LLC and Skyhawks-SuperTots Sports Colorado, highlighting their partnership's role in providing quality youth sports programs throughout the state of Colorado.

