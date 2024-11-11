عربي


Dow Jones Wave Analysis 11 November 2024


11/11/2024 2:13:10 PM

Dow Jones rising inside impulse wave 5

– Likely to reach resistance level 45000.00

Dow Jones index continues to rise inside the minor impulse wave 5, which previously broke the key resistance level 43500.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from August.

The active impulse wave 5 belongs to the weekly upward impulse sequence (C) from April of this year.

Given the clear weekly uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 45000.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 5).

FxPro

