Gurbaz, Omarzai Heroics Give Afghanistan Series Win Against BD

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan on Monday beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and decisive One Day International (ODI) match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Making a strong comeback at the right time Gurbaz and Omarzai's heroics with the bat and ball helped Afghanistan easily chase down the target of 245 set by the Bangladesh side.

Gurbaz hit 101 – his second century while batting second – with 42 of those runs coming in sixes alone. That took Afghanistan to victory in their pursuit of 245, and gave them their third successive series win.

Azmatullah Omarzai who had fallen without scoring in both matches this series, got an unbeaten 70 off 77 deliveries to calmly lead Afghanistan to a five-wicket win in the company of Mohammad Nabi, who smashed a quick 34 not out.

Omarzai clubbed five sixes, the last of which went over long-on to seal the win for his side. The victory was set up by Gurbaz's eighth ODI hundred, and his fourth-wicket partnership of 100 with Omarzai, after Afghanistan were 84 for 3 in the 21st over.

nh





Views: 1