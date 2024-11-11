Teddy Mendoza: When Crisis Hits Home

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HBISustains

As I watch the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of our home state of North Carolina, I am reminded of what it feels like when crisis hits your own backyard. It's personal. It shakes the foundation of your communities impacting your neighbors, your co-workers, and your family. In these moments, the true resilience and character of a community emerge to rebuild and take care of one another in the process.

Growing up in Honduras, I witnessed the devastating impact of natural disasters on communities, but I also saw the strength that emerges when people unite to rebuild and restore hope. As a child, Category 5 hurricanes left cultural and economic devastation in my own community. Immediate assistance was critical to survival. It wasn't just about the resources-though they are desperately needed-it's about the compassion and connection that comes from helping one another.

At HanesBrands, we are creating a more comfortable world for every body , and in times of crisis and uncertainty, comfort can make a big difference.

North Carolina is more than just where our headquarters are located; it's our home. Our associates live and work here, so when Hurricane Helene hit, they quickly set in motion relief efforts to support heavily impacted areas in western North Carolina, where flooding and mudslides wiped out homes, businesses, and entire towns. We've partnered with Delivering Good and the United Way to mobilize support. We continue to ship trailers of essential apparel and goods to help fill an urgent gap because we know that something as simple as a clean, comfortable T-shirt can bring a glimmer of dignity to someone who's feeling hopeless. As the temperatures in western North Carolina turn colder, we're delivering our fleece products to people who still don't have power.

All of this is being driven by our associates around the world, and here at home in North Carolina, who are truly dedicated to helping people who need it. They continue to collect essentials like bottled water, food, and baby supplies to accompany our HanesBrands products that are being delivered to people who have lost everything.

At HanesBrands, it's more than just donating products; it's about showing up for the communities where we live and work. We continue to provide support to the victims of recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and believe that in times of crisis, companies have a responsibility to be a source of comfort. We are incredibly grateful for the partnerships we've developed with organizations like Delivering Good, which over the years, have allowed us to connect with non-profits like the United Cajun Navy, World Vision, Caring For Others, and 4Good Community. They have been on the front lines delivering supplies and offering hope to communities.

As I watch my associates rush to help others, I'm reminded of the resilience of communities and the incredible strength that comes when people come together, just like I witnessed in Honduras years ago.

It's in these moments that we see the power of a shared goal-not just in rebuilding homes and distributing goods, but in rebuilding hope.

HanesBrands associates represent the very core of our values at HanesBrands: do what's right, especially when it matters most.