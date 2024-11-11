Latham Makes A Splash With New Plunge Pool Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading pool offers the industry's only line to include both fiberglass and vinyl liner options

LATHAM, N.Y. , Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this week's International Pool, Spa, & Patio (IPSPE) in Dallas, Latham Group, Inc. [NYSE:SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, will unveil a new line of plunge pools designed to bring leisure and luxury to backyards of any size. From the only brand to offer both fiberglass and vinyl liner options, the curated collection includes six designs perfect for homeowners seeking a sleek, elegant pool that fits seamlessly into any outdoor space.

“Latham Plunge Pools add a touch of luxury and sophistication to an adult backyard lifestyle,” said Scott Rajeski, president and CEO of Latham.“Smaller than a full-size pool, these models are just the right size for lounging, relaxing, intimate entertaining, or quick relief from the heat. And because of their smaller size, Latham Plunge Pools are ideal for those seeking easy maintenance. They're budget friendly and perfect for accommodating any size backyard without having to compromise on features and design.”

Blending form with function, Latham Plunge Pools provide practical and stylish solutions that are ideal for compact yards but also add a luxurious touch to larger spaces as well. These fun-sized pools offer full-sized fun with greater convenience, faster and more affordable installation, energy efficiency, and easy maintenance with less chemical usage.

Collection Highlights:



Fiberglass and Vinyl Liner Options: Crafted with the highest quality materials, the Latham Plunge Pools collection includes two fiberglass models and a vinyl liner series – all available with customizable features.



Customizable Features: Latham Plunge Pools can be personalized with options like tanning ledges, full-width benches, integrated swim-up seating, bubblers, cascades, LED lighting, autocovers, and more!

Efficient Design: With faster installations and lower energy and chemical usage, Latham Plunge Pools offer an affordable, eco-friendly choice for any backyard.



High-class Fiberglass

Two fiberglass models – Milan and Enchantment – provide luxury and longevity. Milan measures 10' x 16' and features graduated slip-resistant steps leading to a 4'-deep soaking area. Measuring 9' x 17', Enchantment boasts a built-in tanning ledge with graduated side steps and a 4' 9” depth.

Made with the industry's strongest material, these models are fade, stain, and scratch resistant and deliver a silky-smooth feel for decades of indulgence. The Crystite Crystal finishes are offered in a range of exclusive colors from vibrant hues to subtle earth tones.

Vibrant, Versatile Vinyl

Blending beauty and practicality, the all-new Calypso vinyl liner plunge pools measure 8' x 16' and come in an array of configurations. The ultra-flexible options are ideal for inground or semi-inground setups and can be installed faster than any other pool type.

The Calypso series features four liner configurations, including step-up and step-in designs. One option features a 40”-wide tanning ledge while another includes a side bench that can be positioned on the left or right. Offered in a choice of Stardust Blue or Stardust Grey, the premium vinyl material features antimicrobial and UV inhibitors, plus sturdy Ultra-Seam Technology for enhanced durability. Proprietary thermo-insulated panels keep water warmer at lower energy costs, allowing for year-round enjoyment for less.

“Latham's expertise in vinyl and fiberglass allows us to offer more options and solutions for the trending plunge pool segment with sizes, features, and formats that meet the needs of different styles, spaces, and budgets,” explained Rajeski.“Our fiberglass pools boost unmatched durability while our vinyl options provide affordability and flexibility for the perfect custom look.”

Made in North America, all Latham Plunge Pools are backed by a lifetime warranty and are autocover-ready for added safety and convenience. For more information, visit plungewithlathampool.com .

NEW FULL-SIZED FIBERGLASS POOLS

In addition to its new Plunge Pools, Latham has added four designs to its Latham Grand collection of full-sized fiberglass pools. Attendees at IPSPE 2024 can preview the following new models:



Apollo 14 – a 13' 10” x 32' rectangle pool with a full-width tanning ledge and graduated steps leading to a soaking area ranging from 3' 6” to 6' 1” deep

Astoria 14 – a 14' x 35' rectangular design with a half-width tanning ledge, built-in 3' spa and soaking area ranging from 3' 6” to 6' 6” deep

Ariel 16 – a 15' 10” x 40' rectangle model with a half-width tanning ledge, deep-end bench seating, and a soaking area ranging in depth from 3' 6” to 7' 4” Coral 16 – a freeform design measuring 15' 10” x 30' 10” with a built-in tanning ledge, curved graduated steps, a deep-end bench seating area, and a soaking area ranging from 3'6” to 6' 11” in depth

Like all Latham fiberglass pools, these new designs are available in a wide variety of exclusive colors and finishes, along with standard gel coats. Models can be customized with LED lighting, water features, tiles, and mosaics, as well as safety features such as textured steps, safety ledges, and autocovers.

“Deciding on the ideal pool shape, size, and color, along with what features to add, is a very personal and highly specific process for each homeowner,” noted Rajeski.“We are proud to offer the industry's most extensive portfolio of pool designs and accessories so that our dealers and builder partners can confidently offer solutions for every backyard, budget, and lifestyle.”

These new products and more from Latham will be on display this week in Booth #6922 during IPSPE 2024 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. Latham's new Plunge Pools can also be seen as part of the IPSPE Innovative Product Showcase (Booth #1525).

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit .

