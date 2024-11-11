Russian Agents Detained In Three Regions SBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine and the National detained five Russian agents who attempted to burn military equipment and electrical substations in Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In Kirovohrad region, three young men aged 17 and 18 were detained for attempting to burn a Ukrainian helicopter at a military airfield.

Additionally, the suspects intended to destroy one of the region's key electrical substations to leave tens of thousands of local residents without power.

Law enforcement officers detained the criminals in time, preventing the destruction of a military helicopter of the Defense Forces and an important energy facility.

In Poltava region, a repeat offender was uncovered who burned a military jeep used in missions on the eastern front.

According to the investigation, the suspect had previously been convicted for car theft, and in the fall of 2024, he received an order from Russia to set fire to Ukrainian military vehicles.

Also, in Cherkasy region, a 34-year-old local man was detained for setting fire to a transformer substation that supplied power to a section of the railway in the region.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law), Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), and Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The criminals are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 16-year-old student was detained in Kyiv for setting fire to branches of Ukrposhta.