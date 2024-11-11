Arab League Chief Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the need to implementing the two-state solution as soon as possible under international sponsorship.

This came during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Monday, to touch on the continued sinful Israeli on Palestine and Lebanon.

The Arab League chief affirmed that the extraordinary summit comes at a critical time in light of the continued sinful Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people and the expansion of the circle of aggression to Lebanese territory.

Aboul Gheit pointed out that what Israel is doing in terms of destruction and targeting of Palestinian society is sabotaging the future of peace and its possibilities, stressing that justice alone is what enables the region to establish lasting peace.

He also called for commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 in Lebanon in a way that ensures security on both sides of the border. (end)

