(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Sunday that the future actions of U.S. President-elect Donald are less predictable than those of Joe Biden. He remarked that it is unclear whether Trump will follow through on his campaign promises, making his policies harder to anticipate. Peskov was responding to a question regarding whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “bet” on candidates had paid off. He explained that supporting the Democrats was a “bet on predictability,” with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ actions being relatively straightforward.



“Biden and Harris’ approach is predictable, and their course of action will likely remain consistent until the end of their term,” Peskov said. “However, Trump’s approach is more uncertain, particularly regarding whether he will adhere to his campaign statements.”



Peskov also mentioned Trump’s calls for an expedited resolution to the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the contrast with the current U.S. administration’s more confrontational stance. While the Democrats have followed a more predictable line, Trump has emphasized peace rather than ongoing confrontation, a shift that could bring different dynamics to U.S.-Russia relations.



In an earlier statement, Russian President Putin had indicated support for the Democratic Party’s nominee Kamala Harris, following Biden’s endorsement of her as his running mate. Trump humorously remarked on Putin’s comments, unsure whether he was being insulted or helped. Despite campaign rhetoric about quickly ending the Ukraine conflict, Trump recently suggested that he and Putin might speak soon, with Putin expressing openness to a conversation as well.



Reports also indicate that one of Trump’s possible plans involves persuading Kiev to drop its NATO ambitions and freezing the conflict along the current frontlines.

