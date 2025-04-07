Tom Cruise Urges All To Trust Him, ‘One Last Time’ In 'Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Trailer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Tom Cruise is all set to return to the screen as the IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" series, "Mission Impossible Final Reckoning".

Bringing the decades of legacy to a full circle, the makers have unveiled the trailer filled with edge-of-the-seat thrills mixed with deep emotions.

This time the stakes are high as Hunt goes on his most audacious mission to date as more betrayals and more secrets are exposed before him. From the looks of it, it seems that he is getting ready again to fight a powerful rogue AI.

As the AI's influence spreads across the globe putting his allies Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), Luther Strickell (Ving Rhames), and Grace (Hayley Atwell) in danger, Hunt decides to put his life on the line yet again.

Towards the end of the clip, we move towards an emotional note as we see Hunt bidding goodbye with the words,“I need you to trust me; one last time."

The makers unveiled the gripping trailer to the audience with the caption, "Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. #Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025." It opens with a group of government officials discussing the exploits of Ethan Hunt, listed from each of the previous Mission Impossible films. Referring to Ethan, the director of the CIA states, "If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him."

The direct sequel to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" (2023), will see Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon reprising their roles from the previous instalments in the franchise.

The cast will also see new additions with names such as Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman.

The film makes its way to cinemas in India on 23rd May in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in IMAX !