(MENAFN) Moscow is currently fending off a significant Ukrainian drone assault, with at least 32 drones intercepted early on Sunday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. The incoming UAVs were shot down by air defenses near the towns of Domodedovo, Ramenskoye, and Kolomna, located southeast of the capital. Governor Andrey Vorobyev of Moscow Region confirmed the attack, noting that air defenses are actively working throughout the region.



In the Ramenskoye district, a drone crashed in the village of Stanovoye, setting two homes on fire. A 52-year-old woman was by shrapnel and suffered burns to her face, neck, and arms, requiring hospitalization. Videos circulating on social media show the fixed-wing drones being shot down over the Moscow Region, along with footage of the blaze in Stanovoye, which severely damaged several private homes.



As a result of the drone strike, major international airports in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky, temporarily suspended operations. The governor of Orel Region, Andrey Klychkov, reported that eight UAVs were destroyed in his area on Sunday morning, but there were no casualties or damage in that region.



Since January, Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks targeting Russian energy infrastructure and residential areas. In retaliation, Moscow has designated Ukrainian power plants as legitimate military targets, with most of Ukraine's non-nuclear power generation facilities severely damaged or destroyed in Russian strikes.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872099