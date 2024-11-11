(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has confirmed for the first time that Israeli special forces were responsible for a deadly sabotage operation in Lebanon, which involved the simultaneous explosions of thousands of handheld pagers and radios. The attack, which occurred on September 17, killed at least 42 people, including 12 civilians, and over 3,500 others, many of them women and children. The pagers, mostly used by Hezbollah militants, exploded across Lebanon and parts of Syria, in what was considered a preemptive strike.



The operation, widely attributed to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, intensified Israel's military actions in the region. On September 27, Israel conducted a strike in Beirut that killed Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Netanyahu acknowledged during a cabinet meeting that he had authorized the operation, despite opposition from senior defense officials. His confirmation came after he dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing him of a breach of trust and differences in military strategy regarding Hamas and Hezbollah.



The attacks were part of Israel's broader military campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah, which intensified after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with thousands killed and wounded in both Gaza and Lebanon. Despite international calls for ceasefires and negotiations, the fighting continues.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872093