Scholz admits EU divided over Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged a significant division within the EU over its approach to the Ukraine conflict, particularly in his disagreements with Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban. Speaking after an informal EU summit in Budapest, Scholz highlighted the passionate and detailed discussions, noting that not all EU members shared the same stance on supporting Ukraine. While Scholz reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to EU support, Orban has been vocal in criticizing the EU’s backing of Ukraine, advocating for an immediate ceasefire and decrying Western sanctions on Russia as counterproductive.



Scholz emphasized the principle that "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," stressing that any negotiations over the conflict must include Kyiv. Despite this, Orban, who has developed a close relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump, suggested that the United States might soon withdraw from the conflict, leaving Europe to shoulder the financial burden. Scholz’s remarks come as EU leaders grow increasingly concerned about the potential loss of US support under Trump, with many fearing they won’t be able to sustain military aid to Ukraine on their own.

