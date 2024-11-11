Russia’s attacks on towns in southern Ukraine kill 6, injure 23

(MENAFN) Overnight strikes on Monday in southern Ukraine, targeting the cities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia, resulted in at least six fatalities and 23 injuries, according to local authorities. Russian forces launched Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones at Mykolayiv around 1:50 a.m. local time, causing the deaths of five individuals and injuring one more, as reported by regional governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram. The strikes also led to fires in the city, destroying an apartment building and a private home.



In Zaporizhzhia, the situation was similarly tragic, with three hitting the city shortly after midnight. The attacks killed a 71-year-old man and injured 22 others, said regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The strikes caused significant damage, including to a residential building, a dormitory, and a car dealership.



Despite these attacks, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv also faced drone strikes overnight. However, no casualties or structural damage were reported in the city, as confirmed by the Kyiv City Military Administration.



The attacks are part of ongoing Russian military actions in Ukraine, continuing the pattern of targeting civilian infrastructure in the conflict.

