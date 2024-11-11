EU Commission issue warning to staff regarding spy threat

(MENAFN) The European Commission has issued a warning to its staff about an increasing espionage threat in Brussels, highlighting the city’s vulnerability to foreign intelligence operations. According to a memo obtained by Politico, the Commission described espionage as a significant concern, noting that no employee, regardless of rank, is immune to being targeted.



The memo emphasized that Brussels is a major hub for espionage, with numerous intelligence agents operating under various disguises, including diplomats, journalists, lobbyists, scientists, and even students. This spy activity has been particularly linked to Russia, with previous warnings dating back to 2019 and recent escalations since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



In March, the city expelled dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, as part of a broader effort to combat intelligence threats. Brussels, home to key EU institutions and NATO headquarters, is a focal point for foreign intelligence, with numerous international organizations and diplomatic missions operating there. Belgian security services have previously estimated that undercover agents make up as much as 20% of personnel at some foreign embassies.

