Russians Shell Beryslav With Artillery, Tanks, Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The town of Beryslav in Kherson region came under multiple Russian shelling with artillery, tanks, and mortars which lasted from the previous night until November 11 morning.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Beginning from yesterday evening until this morning, the Russian forces were shelling Beryslav," the statement reads.

The town was hit by enemy rocket artillery, tanks, and mortars. There have been no reports of casualties among local residents so far.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region overnight, causing damage. This morning, the Russians targeted the village of Mykilske in the same region, with nearly a dozen strikes recorded, leading to the death of a woman.