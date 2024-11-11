Paris Peace Forum Kicks Off On Mon. With Int'l Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The 7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum kicked off on Monday, focusing on the urgent need for effective global governance in a world marked by great power rivalries, global instability, and a lack of trust.

The two-day forum, held at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris, would focus on significant events like elections, and examine the impact of tensions on the geopolitical landscape of 2024 and the future of multilateralism.

The forum comes less than a week after the US presidential election and ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, the COP meeting in Baku, the European Parliament vote, as well as the elections in India, Mexico, Indonesia, France, and the UK.

Shortly after the UN Summit for the Future, the forum would host discussions with key stakeholders on addressing urgent violent conflicts, from the war in Ukraine to the situation in the Middle East, Central Africa, and the Horn of Africa.

The forum, which runs until November 12, brings together heads of state, government leaders, and international organizations to discuss collective action and seek common ground in tackling current global challenges.

The forum would emphasize international governance on global public goods such as agriculture, transition minerals, public health, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other key issues requiring increased coordination, ultimately aiming to lay the foundation for sustainable peace through dialogue.

The Paris Peace Forum is part of an initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron, aimed at reaffirming the importance of multilateralism and collective action. (end)

